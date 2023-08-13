Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates first Cath Lab of the state in TRIHMS

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Health Minister Alo Libang today inaugurated the first Cath Lab of the state in Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) here at Naharlagun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dedicating the state-of-the-art facility to the people of the state, Khandu said that the new addition is another milestone achieved by the only medical college hospital of the state. He congratulated Dr Moji Jini, director TRIHMS, and the two senior cardiologists, Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji and Dr Toni Ete for their role in establishment of the cath lab.

Also Read- Coconut Oil helps in Reducing Fats from Body

“Since its establishment, TRIHMS has come a long way in upgrading health infrastructure and services. We assure you that the state government will do everything to make available all kinds of treatment to the people, who have to go outside spending their hard earned money,” he said.

He urged the medical fraternity and experts to aim for the best and suggest the government on what more needs to be done.

“You are the experts. You have to advice the government on what more facilities can be made available at TRIHMS, especially in fields like ophthalmology, orthopedics, urology, etc.” Khandu pointed.

Also Read- Eat strawberry and save yourself from Blood pressure

Citing rapid development of the state’s health sector in the last few years, Khandu informed the Bakin Pertin General Hospital at Pasighat is being upgraded to cater to needs of the people of eastern Arunachal.

He said the new health infrastructure and equipment are due to improved revenue generation brought in by his government.

“All kinds of development is directly connected to the revenue we generate. We cannot forever depend on the central government for our financial needs,” he said and pointed that harnessing the state’s huge hydropower potential is one way forward.

Giving details of the cath lab, Dr Jini informed that it is a radiological imaging system in which both diagnostic as well as therapeutic cardiac interventions are done.

Also Read- Eat Almond and stay away from fats

Cardiac interventions are procedures in which general anesthesia is not required. The procedures are done under local anesthesia with the help of wires and catheters without any surgery. The procedure include coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty, pace makers, closure of holes in the heart, balloon mitral valvotomy and many such lifesaving procedures.

“Cardiac interventions are fast and dynamic and have the ability to treat patient immediately and also rapid recovery and discharge,” he informed.

The cath lab in TRIHMS is Azurion 5C of Phillips India Ltd.