Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Federation Cup National Tug of War Championship

Last Updated: September 29, 2023
TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu while terming the denial of visa to three Arunachalee Wushu players by China as ‘unfortunate’ asserted that Asian Games will not end with China. He said the next Asian Games will be held in Japan in 2026 and the athletes, who missed it this time, will get another opportunity to bring medals for the country.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 36th Senior (Men) and 18th Senior (Men & Women) Federation Cup National Tug of War Championship here this morning, Khandu informed that the three Wushu players will be provided with best of the best training and all out support by the state government so that they are ready for the next Asian Games.

The prestigious national tug-of-war championships are being held at Tawang for the first time and Khandu called it as historic for the state and symbolic for those who consider Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh as ‘disputed territory’.

“This championship serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, illuminating the path  of sports development in Arunachal Pradesh. It underscores our commitment of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nurturing and promoting sports at the grassroots level, providing a platform for our  talented athletes to shine on the national stage,” he said.

A total of 429 participants from 15 states are participating in the three-day championship. The event also boasts of a team of NRI community from the UAE. A dedicated team of 12 technical officials and 30 coaches will oversee smooth conduct of the event.

“Tug of War, a sport deeply rooted in tradition, strength, and teamwork, embodies the spirit of unity that we, as a nation, hold dear. It symbolizes the tenacity required to overcome challenges and emerge victorious, pulling together as one,” Khandu remarked.

Encouraging the athletes and officials to take time out to explore Tawang and nearby areas, Khandu said that it is a place where tradition meets modernity, where the warmth and hospitality of the residents are as welcoming as the serene surroundings.

“Tawang, with its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness,  has always been a treasure trove for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. And if you happen to visit Bumla, the border with Tibet-China. Don’t forget to boost the morale of our jawans there by a loud ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, he added.  

Khandu expressed hope that when the players and officials go back to their respective states, they will become ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh and come back again to visit other parts of the state at leisure.

“As we begin this championship, let us celebrate the power of sports to unite, inspire, and transform lives. May the bonds you forge here and the experiences you  gain be etched in your memories forever,” the Chief Minister added.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Education Minister Taba Tedir, who is also president of the Arunachal Olympic Association, MP Tapir Gao, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Madan Mohan, general secretary, Asian Tug-of-War Federation, representatives of Tug-of-War Federation of India Madhavi Patel, NK Chakravarty, Prof Dhananjay Chowdhury and others.

Last Updated: September 29, 2023
2 minutes read
