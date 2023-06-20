Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates CM HELPS centre at Tawang

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated a new initiative – Chief Minister Health Emergency Life Protection Service (CM HELPS) – at District Hospital at Tawang in the presence of Hon MLAs Tsering Lhamu and Tsering Tashi, DC KN Damo and SP B Kamduk.

CM HELPS centre is second after TRIHMS, Naharlagun, that would cater to people residing in remote, tough terrains. The customized, affordable, accessible, quality emergency care would be a great help to patients for providing ease of medical service, said Chief Minister Khandu in his speech on the occasion.

Arunachal Pradesh is a State having remote and dispersed habitation with rugged and tough terrain. Health emergencies often strike when patient and their families are mentally, physically, and financially vulnerable and not adequately prepared to cope with the situation, he said.

Reflecting further, the Chief Minister said: “There is a need for affordable, accessible, contextual, and quality emergency care, need to establish robust integrated emergency care service system. CM HELPS is an effort in that direction.”

The Chief Minister said that State Government is upgrading and transforming casualty room/Emergency Unit of District Hospital Seppa, District Hospital Tawang, General Hospital Aalo, District Hospital Koloriang, District Hospital Longding to modern Emergency Care Centre and they will be launched before June end. In phases, emergency/casualty unit of all district hospitals in the state to be transformed.

He said that for the first time in the Health Department, a written Standard Operating Procedure has been framed for emergency units of District hospitals. An emergency area is a place where situations are dynamic and accordingly actions needs to be taken in real time which are often fast paced. Standard Operating Procedures provides a pre-formed framework over which such actions can be taken. It facilitates better work coordination and implementation.

He said that the State-of-Art Emergency and Trauma Centre at TRIHMS is ready and functional. It has dedicated CT scan, modular OT and diagnostic services exclusively for emergency patients. All beds in this emergency block are critical care services ready.

He said that Health Department has provisioned 26 Patient Transport Vehicle, 26 Mobile Medical Vehicle and 26 nos. of Oxygen cum Vaccine Carrier (one for each district) and 27 PM CARES PSA Plants installed have been installed.

He said that medical oxygen pipeline has been installed in all District Hospitals and oxygen concentrator and oxygen cylinders have been made available in all districts. Oxygen beds are more than 1500. Training in oxygen therapy, oxygen devices, operation of psa plant, etc., has been done for all district hospital, he said.

The Chief Minister said that for refilling oxygen cylinders, currently our state is dependent on neighboring Assam. The Health Department is under process of setting up state-of-the-art Atmanirbhar oxygen grid.

64 ICU beds were established. To further increase critical care capabilities, 56 ICU beds, 33 Pediatric ICU beds, 40 Pediatric HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds are being added. Similarly, 90 nursing officers for critical and emergency care will be recruited soon, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that Cardiac Cath Lab will soon be launched at TRIHMS which will increase the capability of TRIHMS to handle cardiac emergencies. The setting up of National Emergency Life Support Skill Centre for imparting training on emergency care is under process at TRIHMS, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that 50 bed Critical Care Hospital has been approved for Pasighat. High-capacity diesel generator sets have been installed in 23 district hospitals. Further, Emergency Solar power back up has been established at 23 health facilities.

The Chief Minister said that operation and maintenance of critical care services requires huge resource and adequate number of skilled human resources. “Our government has embarked upon a journey of providing critical care services. Present effort, though may be found less than ideal, will serve as stepping stone in road to affordable, accessible and quality emergency and critical care,” he said.

“Let us all come together and work together following the mantra – Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vikas,” said Chief Minister Khandu.