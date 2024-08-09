Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for TRIHMS

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for Naharlagun-based Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), the only medical college hospital of the state.

The new water supply project is upgraded from the previous capacity of 2 lakh litres per day and will ensure a steady and reliable water supply to the medical college hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu observed that the new upgraded facility will greatly benefit the institute and enhance the care provided to patients.

“It’s a crucial step towards improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring a reliable water supply for all needs,” he said.

Khandu appreciated the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd under the Itanagar Smart City Mission for taking the water supply project under its ambit and allotting the job to the state Primary Health & Water Supply department to execute it.

Also Read- APSLSA opens new Legal Aid Clinic at Naharlagun

“Funded by Itanagar Smart City Mission (about Rs 19 crores), I appreciate the officials of the PHE department for completing the project within two years,” Khandu said.

He informed that another project that of Intelligent Car Parking with the help of AI is being implemented by the Itanagar Smart City Mission at TRIHMS and expressed hope that work on it is progressing smoothly.

Talking about TRIHMS, the Chief Minister said that the state government is commits itself for accelerated growth of the state’s lone medical college hospital. He informed that recently he had a fruitful meeting with the Union Health Minister at New Delhi and had proposed for super specialty facilities in TRIHMS.

“The Union Health Minister has principally accepted the proposal and soon the state health department will make a formal proposal and follow up for official approval and sanction.” Khandu revealed.

He assured that health is one of the top most priority sectors of the state government and in line with it, he said a State Cancer Institute has already been approved, which will be situated at Midpu near Doimukh in Papum Pare district. He added that the tender for construction will be soon completed and expects work on ground will start sooner than later.

Also Read- Finger millet Field Days & Farmer-Scientist Interactions

“We are revisiting the master plan for the twin cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun so that these two state capital cities can be developed in a planned manner,” he informed.

Admitting that the Package B (Papuh Nallah-Nirjuly section) of the 4-Lane Highway Project is running slow, he requested local legislator Techi Kaso and Mayor Tame Phassang and his team of concerned Corporators coordinate with the contractors and resolve issues pending the project’s proper progress.

Present on the occasion were Home Minister Mama Natung, Health Minister Biyuram Wahge Urban Development Minister Balo, local MLA Techi Kaso Ji, Itanagar Mayor Tamme Phassang and officials of PHED, Itanagar Smart City Mission and TRIHMS.