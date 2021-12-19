Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off Tinsukia-Naharlagun Vistadome Exp

Story Highlights Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh and Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma joined the ceremony virtually from Guwahati.

NAHARLAGUN- Scripting another chapter in the history of the state’s railway connectivity, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today flagged off the inaugural service of a new train named Vistadome Express between Tinsukia and Naharlagun from the Naharlagun Railway Station here this morning.

To add to the momentous occasion, another train – the Vistadome attached Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express – was flagged off by the MoS from Guwahati.

The Naharlagun-Tinsukia Vistadome Express will run five days a week except Tuesday and Friday from Naharlagun and except Monday and Thursday from Tinsukia. Regular service of the express will commence from 21st December.

On the other hand, the Shatabdi Special with Vistadome coach will start its regular service with effect from 20th of this month from Naharlagun. The express will consist of four AC chair coaches, one Vistadome coach and two luggage vans. It will leave Naharlagun every Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Likewise, it will leave for Naharlagun from Guwahati every Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

It may be noted that Vistadome is a state-of-the-art coach designed to provide passengers with travel comfort and an enhanced viewing experience of their surroundings. The features include wide transparent window panes and glass rooftop, rotatable seats at 180 degrees and pushback chairs.

Speaking on the occasion Khandu expressed gratitude to the central government, especially Railway Ministry for introducing Vistadome services for Arunachal Pradesh. He said the North East is already a hot destination for tourists from across the country and the world.

“Now these state-of-art vistadome coaches will add to the attraction and tourist footfall will increase, which in turn will boost the economy of the state,” Khandu observed.

He informed the MoS that ongoing surveys are in various stages on several new routes connecting Arunachal, which are Murkongselek to Pasighat that will go on to Tezu-Rupai-Lekhapani connecting Marherita and Deomali, the strategic Misamari to Tawang and the one connecting North Lakhimpur with Silapathar up to Bame.

“Once these routes are complete and made functional, Arunachal Pradesh will witness a sea change in terms of transportation,” Khandu said.

He informed that agri-horti farmers of Arunachal Pradesh are not in a position to produce in surplus due to lack of markets, which is a direct offshoot of transportation bottleneck. He expressed hope that once railway connectivity reaches the interiors of the state, rural economy will boom.

Taking the opportune moment of the presence of the Railways MoS as well as top officials of the Ministry, Khandu requested for conversion of the existing Naharlagun-New Delhi train service to Rajdhani Express.

“This the demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, not singularly mine,” he said.

Khandu also requested the Railways to expedite construction of the Borum Bridge that will connect Borum with Naharlagun. He reasoned that soon the 4-Lane road construction will begin in Naharlagun and Nirjuli and the said bridge will greatly help ease traffic congestion during that period.

Present during the flagging off ceremony were local legislator Techi Kaso along with Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang.