Arunachal: Pema Khandu Flags Off National Archery Championship

ITANAGAR — The 42nd NTPC Sub-Junior National Archery Championship commenced on Sunday at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurating the week-long event in Papum Pare district. Bringing together 46 teams from across India, the championship is among the largest youth archery gatherings hosted by Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing young archers, Khandu said the tournament provides a crucial platform for emerging archers to showcase their skills and gain national exposure. He noted that archery remains deeply rooted in the tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh, and events such as this help bring indigenous talent into mainstream competitive sport.

The chief minister highlighted the government’s recent efforts to promote archery, including a state-level event hosted in Tawang. He emphasized that youth are now receiving structured training in both compound and recurve categories, building their capacity to perform at national and international levels. According to him, it is “only a matter of time” before young archers from the state secure major achievements.

Khandu also pointed to the state’s job reservation policies for sportspersons, reiterating that 5% reservation is allotted across departments, while 10% is reserved in the police and sports departments. He encouraged eligible athletes to apply under the prescribed rules.

Responding to concerns about sports infrastructure, Khandu assured that major upgrades are underway. A modern archery range is planned for Yupia, and football stadiums across the state will also be upgraded following consultations with the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association. He added that Arunachal Pradesh is preparing to host national and international sporting events in the near future.

Earlier, Arunachal Archery Association (AAA) president and organising committee chairman Tadar Niglar urged the government to expedite infrastructure development. He noted that archery has historically been the first sport to bring national and international recognition to the state, and the current event reflects its continued relevance.

A total of 1,500 archers and officials are expected to participate over the next several days. The championship includes three competitive disciplines—recurve, compound and Indian round—for both boys and girls. The tournament is being organised by the Arunachal Archery Association under the aegis of the Archery Association of India (AAI). Events will continue until November 30.

Present at the inauguration were AAI vice president Satyanarayana Cherukuri, AAI observer KB Gurung, competition director Rupesh Kar, former national archer and Arjuna Awardee Dola Banerjee, advisor to the Sports Minister Chow Zingnu Namchoom, Director of Sports Tadar Apa, Arunachal Olympic Association chairman Er. Taba Tedir, Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, SP Nyelam Nega, AAA vice president Maryi Doyom, and Sports Authority of Arunachal chairman Neelam Jhon.