Arunachal: Pema Khandu Flags off 26 Vehicles of 1098 Child Helpline Vahan

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu has flagged off these 26 vehicles of 1098 Child Helpline Vahan for 26 district of Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd Feb 2024. This will give great fillip to Child Protection activities in the State, said T P Loyi, Director, Women and Child Development Department Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

This has been made possible with the support of the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, which has taken the initiative to provide financial assistance for procurement of 25 vehicles for the DCPUs and 01 (one) for Juvenile Observation Home, Pasighat, Loyi said.

The 1098-Child Helpline (CHL) is an initiative under the aegis of the Ministry of WCD under the Mission Vatsalaya Scheme which aims to support and sustain children in difficult circumstances, especially the Orphan, Abandoned, Child Labour, Trafficked or Run-away Children, who are without family support and who are classified as Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) and Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), said director, WCD.

Arunachal Pradesh was among the first 7 States to go-live with 1098-CHL on 7th July 2023. The 1098 Child Helpline is a 24×7 Toll free number which is integrated with other similar emergency response services such as 181- WHL(Women Helpline) and 112-ERSS (Emergency Response Support System) of the Police and 108-Ambulance.

The objective is to speed up response time to emergency calls by either immediate call transfer or call sharing with the Police and Medical dept. Till date, a total of 2798 calls have been received and rescued cases are 77 in number.

Loyi further informed that “ Backing up this system is a network of Child Protection Units in every district with a full complement of support staff such as Legal cum Probation Officer, Protection officer, Counsellor, Outreach workers under the District Child Protection Officer ( DCPU ) .

However, in the process of the rescue & rehabilitation, the need of procuring vehicles for the District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) was a long felt need of the deptt towards steering child welfare service to a more meaningful end.