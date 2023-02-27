ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses anguish over death of Latsam Khimhun

He prayed Lord Buddha for eternal peace of Late Latsam Khimhun.

Last Updated: February 27, 2023
ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep anguish over the demise of Latsam Khimhun, a stalwart of indigenous faith movement, who worked dedicatedly to promote and propagate the Rangfra movement.

In a message here this evening, Khandu said that the state has lost a spiritual guru, a writer and an orator of par excellence.

“Late Latsam Khimhun will be always remembered as the founding father of Rangfraism who worked his entire life to preserve indigenous faith, culture and practices. He was also associated with various organizations that work in preservation of indigenous culture in the state,” Khandu said.

Born on 31st March, 1963, to Mrs. Jophik Khimhun and Mr Samtang Khimhun at Shohe village in Changlang District of Arunchal Pradesh. He belongs to the Muklom sub-community of the Tangsa community. He completed his primary education from the Government Primary School, Chingsa, his pre-University from Changlang Government Higher Secondary School and BE [Electrical] from Calcutta University in 1988. From an Assistant Engineer in 1989, he gradually rose to the post of Executive Engineer, Department of Power, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, since 2005.

