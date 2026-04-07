Arunachal: Pema Khandu distributes Appointment Orders to 161 Engineers

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday felicitated and handed over appointment orders to candidates selected through the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Services Examination (APESE) 2026, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

A total of 161 candidates were selected from over 5,000 applicants, reflecting both the scale of competition and the merit-based selection process. The selected candidates will join as Assistant Engineers across key departments including Public Works, Rural Works, Power, Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, and Water Resources.

Addressing the newly recruited officers, Khandu congratulated them on their success, attributing it to their perseverance and the support of their families. He also acknowledged the role of parents and guardians in creating an enabling environment for preparation.

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The Chief Minister used the occasion to highlight reforms undertaken in the state’s recruitment system over the past decade. He noted that prior to 2016, recruitment processes lacked uniformity and transparency, but subsequent institutional changes aimed to establish credibility and fairness.

Among these measures was the establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board in 2017 through legislation passed by the state assembly, intended to streamline recruitment for Group C and D posts. Reforms were also introduced within the Public Service Commission following earlier irregularities, with the government asserting that the system is now more transparent and merit-driven.

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Khandu stated that the current recruitment framework has gained public trust, with even unsuccessful candidates reportedly acknowledging the fairness of the process.

He also commended the Public Service Commission for its functioning, noting that it has received recognition including the State Gold Medal and the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

Emphasizing the role of engineers in governance, Khandu said the newly appointed officers would be central to infrastructure development and public service delivery in a geographically complex state like Arunachal Pradesh. He urged them to maintain professional integrity, ensure quality execution of projects, and adhere to timelines.

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“You have joined government service by choice. Your primary responsibility is towards the people,” he said, calling for a people-centric approach in administration.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the officers to adopt innovative and context-specific technologies suited to the state’s terrain and climatic conditions, while stressing the importance of inter-departmental coordination.

Referring to broader development trends, Khandu highlighted improvements in infrastructure, revenue generation, and emerging sectors such as hydropower. He linked the state’s development trajectory to national initiatives under Narendra Modi, reiterating the goal of achieving a “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Arunachal.”

He further pointed to efforts to promote youth engagement in sports, entrepreneurship, arts, and startups, noting increasing participation and recognition at national levels.

Concluding his address, Khandu urged the engineers to remain committed to public service, stating that their performance would play a significant role in shaping the state’s future.