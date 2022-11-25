ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates OPD Block of Kamba CHC to the people 

November 25, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates OPD Block of Kamba CHC to the people 

KAMBA-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu this morning dedicated the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) Block of the Community Health Centre (CHC), Kamba here in West Siang district to the people in presence of local legislator Nyamar Karbak. Also present were West Siang MLAs Kento Jini and Gokar Basar.

While congratulating the people, Khandu appreciated Karbak for his efforts to develop the CHC by acquiring funds for the same through various means including SIDF and MLA LAD since 2018.

On being informed of the plans for further extension of the CHC, the Chief Minister assured support of the state government in terms of making funds available.

Reiterating that health is a primary sector of priority for the state government, Khandu said the COVID 19 came as an eye opening pandemic for the government.

Related Articles

“The pandemic made us realize that how ill equipped we were in the health sector. Reviewing health infrastructure and services during the pandemic, we were shocked by its condition. Our government then decided with commitment to revive and recondition our health delivery system that could cope with any kind of emergency,” he said.

Khandu informed that about Rs 500 crore has been utilized to develop all the district hospitals of the state with infrastructure, manpower and equipment. He said that most of the general (district) hospitals today have been facelifted and few are under process.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates OPD Block of Kamba CHC to the people 

The Bankim Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, one of the oldest and with most number of footfalls, is being developed into a 300 bedded hospital, Khandu informed.

“Our efforts are bearing results. We have reduced the infant mortality rate to 10% and reduced the human resources gap in health sector from 33% to 6%. Also institutional deliveriy has increased manifold,” he revealed.

Khandu informed in the next phase the state government would be facelifting the CHCs across the state.

He said that the state government has recently announced several incentives for the state government employees including doctors.

“Besides getting enhanced DA/DR and HRA at par with central government employees, government doctors will also be provided Non Practicing Allowance (NPA). It is up to individual doctors whether they want to avail NPA or not,” he informed.

Khandu said that proposal has also been submitted to the central government for upgrading the ANM school at Aalo to a BSc Nursing College.

“As soon as it is approved, we will start the upgradation work,” he assured.

Later, Khandu visited the Kargu Gamgi (Indigenous prayer centre) at Kamba where he offered prayers to Almighty Donyi Polo and other indigenous tribal deities.

He joined the prayers offered by the Nyibus for eternal peace of Late Jambey Tashi. The indigenous faith believers present him a collection of indigenous prayers and chants.

To a request, the Chief Minister considered himself lucky to be able to contribute to the prayer center by ensuring funds for a proper prayer hall building and a boundary wall around it.

Tags
November 25, 2022
0 2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Gadum village youth under Mebo organizes drug awareness programme

Arunachal: Gadum village youth under Mebo organizes drug awareness programme

November 21, 2022
Arunachal: CM, GOC dedicates renovated Tawang War Memorial to the nation

Arunachal: CM, GOC dedicates renovated Tawang War Memorial to the nation

November 21, 2022
KIMIN-     MLA 14 Doimukh Tana Hali Tara inaugurated a slew of development projects and interacted with the public of Kimin, Boda and Upper Jumi Village.

Arunachal: Tana Hali Tara inaugurates development projects

November 21, 2022
Arunachal: Goats distributed to farmer at Ziro under NLM

Arunachal: Goats distributed to farmer at Ziro under NLM

November 20, 2022
Arunachal: Tawang entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

Arunachal: Tawang entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

November 20, 2022
Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region: PM Modi

Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region: PM Modi

November 19, 2022
Arunachal: Gaon Burahs Pledge to implement Each One, Teach Ten in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: Gaon Burahs Pledge to implement Each One, Teach Ten in Dibang Valley

November 19, 2022
LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

November 19, 2022
Arunachal: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport on Saturday

Arunachal: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport on Saturday

November 18, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu unveils statue of Late Nabam Runghi at ISBT at Lekhi

Arunachal: Pema Khandu unveils statue of Late Nabam Runghi at ISBT at Lekhi

November 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button