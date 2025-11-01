Arunachal: Pema Khandu CM Lays Foundation of Grong Buddha Park at Singchung

SINGCHUNG ( West Kameng )- Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the foundation stone for the Grong Buddha Park, envisioned as a center blending spirituality, culture, and tourism. The project will feature a Buddha statue, monastery, stupas, museum, water body, guest house, hostel block, library, cafeteria, and landscaped gardens, among other facilities.

“Once completed, it will serve as a serene centre of faith and reflection while promoting tourism, local livelihood, and cultural preservation,” Khandu said.

On the occasion, he also launched three digital initiatives — the ‘Yakatopia’ tourism app, the ‘Choo-Mantar’ child safety app for awareness on good and bad touch, and the ‘Yodha Bandhu’ app for tele-counselling to youth battling substance abuse.

Additionally, Khandu inaugurated the new police station at Singchung, the Bhalukpong police station building, a new academic block at the Government Higher Secondary School, Singchung, and three completed road projects. He also laid foundation stones for 21 new projects in the district, expressing hope that all would be completed on schedule without compromising quality.

The event was attended by Home Minister Mama Natung and MLAs from Tawang and West Kameng, including local MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow.

Khandu’s address reinforced a dual message — a commitment to clean governance and a vision for sustainable development grounded in transparency, faith, and technology.