Arunachal: Pema Khandu CM Inaugurates Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi at Modirijo

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inaugurated the newly consecrated Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi, a Donyi Polo prayer and cultural centre, at Modirijo near Itanagar, reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous faith systems, culture and traditions.

Addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the Itanagar Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi Council, the Central Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi Council and all contributors for realising a long-cherished vision through collective effort and public participation. He noted that more than 700 donors, predominantly from the Galo community, contributed to the construction of the centre, describing it as a strong example of community-led cultural preservation.

“This Gamgi is not merely a structure; it symbolises our roots, faith and identity,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the contributions of the community have been transformed into a permanent spiritual and cultural institution.

Also Read- Tourist Falls Through Ice at Madhuri Lake, Rescued

Highlighting the historical depth of indigenous belief systems, Khandu said such faiths have existed for thousands of years and represent the original spiritual foundations of tribal societies across the world. While modernisation has led to a decline in followers globally, he observed that there is now a renewed international effort to revive and protect indigenous cultures and belief systems.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh is home to diverse indigenous faith traditions, each deeply embedded in the identity of its respective community. To safeguard these traditions, he said, the State Government established the Department of Indigenous Affairs, which is supporting the construction and strengthening of faith-based cultural institutions such as Kargu Gamgi, Nyedar Namlo, Ganggi and other indigenous prayer centres.

Also Read- Yupia Court Awards Life Term in 2008 Apang Kidnap Case

“Our faith, culture, language and traditions are inseparable. Losing our roots means losing our identity,” he said, clarifying that the preservation of indigenous faith should not be seen as opposition to any other religion. He reiterated that India’s secular framework guarantees freedom of religion to all citizens.

Khandu also recalled key initiatives taken by the government to strengthen indigenous identity, including the gazette notification declaring December 31 as Donyi Polo Day, approval of the Nimin Aalo celebration to honour women, and naming the State’s first greenfield airport as Donyi Polo Airport.

Also Read- Arunachal Varsity Faculty to Speak at Bali Conference

Tracing the evolution of the organised Kargu Gamgi prayer system, the Chief Minister said it took a structured form in the early 2000s, giving collective expression to an ancient faith. He noted that the Gamgi institution symbolises collective prayer, healing, peace and well-being, and has grown into a unifying force in the Capital Region and beyond.

He further highlighted the inclusive nature of the Kargu Gamgi movement, where common people actively participate in prayer and spiritual practices, fostering social harmony and shared moral responsibility.

In the context of rapid modernisation, Khandu said indigenous belief systems face increasing challenges, particularly among younger generations. Institutions like the Kargu Gamgi, he observed, play a critical role in preserving and transmitting indigenous faith and values in an organised manner.

Drawing parallels with Buddhist educational institutions in the Tawang region, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of integrating indigenous faith systems with formal education. He announced that the State Government, in collaboration with institutions such as the International Centre for Cultural Studies, RIWATCH (Roing) and the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, is working towards establishing a dedicated university for indigenous studies.

The proposed university, he said, will focus on research, documentation, education and curriculum development for indigenous faiths and cultures, with inputs from senior priests, cultural leaders and scholars.

Khandu also spoke of plans to promote global exchange by facilitating study visits to countries such as Japan, where indigenous practices like Shintoism have been preserved alongside modern development. He expressed intent to host international conferences on indigenous faith and cultural practices in Arunachal Pradesh.

Appealing for harmony, the Chief Minister urged people to avoid divisive language on matters of faith, stating that while laws and committees play a role, true cultural preservation lies in everyday practice by individuals and families.

Assuring continued government support, he said budgetary allocations for the Department of Indigenous Affairs would be enhanced to support indigenous cultural centres across communities. He also suggested planning a state-of-the-art Donyi Polo prayer-cum-cultural centre in the State capital, assuring government support when the proposal materialises.

The programme was attended by Ministers P D Sona and Kento Jini, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Likha Nari, MLAs, senior community leaders, district officials, members of the Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi councils and a large number of devotees.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the newly consecrated Donyi Polo Kargu Gamgi would serve as a lasting spiritual, cultural and educational hub for future generations.