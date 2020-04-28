Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends videoconference chaired by Nitin Gadkari with CMs of all states

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended a videoconference of Transport and PWD Ministers of all states with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari.

In the meeting called for ensuring hassle free movement of goods in the lockdown period, Chief Minister said that movement of essential goods into the state are being carried out smoothly while maintaining all precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus.

On speeding up construction work on highways, Chief Minister said work on all-important highways in the state are being carried out in this lockdown period and said that land acquisition issues are also being taken up on priority.

Stating that connectivity is priority for the state, Chief Minister requested the Union Minister for clearing the pending road projects for Package B&C of 4-laning of Itanagar-Banderdewa road, package C of 2-lane Hukanjuri-Khonsa road of NH315A and protection and mitigation of landslides and erosions for 4-lane Hollongi to Itana