Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends Border Area Development Conclave held in Delhi

NEW DELHI– Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the Border Area Development Conclave today, with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh as the chief guest. The event organized by the Indian Army and Centre for Land Warfare Studies, was also graced by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In his address, Khandu emphasized the importance of the conclave in enhancing the development of border regions and outlined the critical role Arunachal Pradesh plays in national security and development.

He remarked, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade, the people of the border areas have witnessed significant development. The impact is visible, and progress is tangible.”

Khandu highlighted the strides made in improving infrastructure across the state’s 11 border districts and 29 border blocks. He noted that while development in these areas was once a challenge, today major towns are well-connected, including those in remote border regions.

He also pointed to the success of the Vibrant Village Programme, noting the transformative changes it has brought. Ongoing projects include the construction of 1,022 km of roads to connect 124 habitations. Under the first phase of development, works are ongoing in 455 habitations, with infrastructure improvements currently underway in 156 villages.

Khandu expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for its significant contributions to the region, particularly through Operation Sadbhavna and Project Samaritan, which have facilitated development in areas such as education and healthcare. He urged the Raksha Mantri to continue supporting such vital programs.

The Chief Minister also spoke about efforts in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure synchronized planning between the defense forces, central armed police forces, and state representatives. This planning, he said, aligns with both national security interests and rural developmental needs.

Tourism was a key focus of Khandu’s speech, where he noted the potential for developing the rural economy through collaborative efforts with the Indian Army to promote sustainable development in border areas.

“Tourism must reach the borders, and we are committed to ensuring that local communities benefit from this growth. Sustainable development will provide a source of income for the people, and the Army can play a crucial role as a development partner,” CM Khandu stated.

The conclave aims to foster collaboration and unlock the full potential of India’s border regions, ensuring both development and national security go hand in hand.