Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends Arunachal Panorama 2026

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday attended the inaugural ceremony of the 9th edition of Arunachal Panorama, a cultural and youth festival organised by Rajiv Gandhi University at Rono Hills in Doimukh.

Addressing students, faculty and dignitaries, Khandu described the festival as a platform that reflects the cultural diversity of the state while fostering unity among its tribal communities. He recalled that the event was first conceptualised in 2006 under former Vice Chancellor Atul Sharma and has since evolved into a sustained cultural tradition.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of such platforms in presenting the cultural expressions of Arunachal Pradesh’s more than 26 major tribes in a cohesive manner. He commended participating students and artists for their efforts, noting that the integration of traditional performances with contemporary formats enhances engagement among younger audiences.

Also Read- Sex Racket Busted in Roing, Resort Owner, Manager Held

Reflecting on the role of Rajiv Gandhi University since its establishment in 1984, Khandu stated that the institution has contributed significantly to the state’s human resource development. He observed that alumni have played key roles across sectors, including governance, business and public service, and expressed confidence in the ability of current students to contribute to broader national goals such as a developed India by 2047.

Khandu also addressed the evolving nature of education, emphasising the need to balance academic learning with co-curricular activities, sports and technological adaptability. While encouraging students to engage with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, he cautioned against excessive dependence that may undermine critical thinking.

Also Read- Drone Demo Held at KV Tuting on Op Sindoor Anniversary

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s focus on education reforms aligned with the National Education Policy, citing initiatives under Mission Shikshit Arunachal. These include efforts to strengthen foundational learning, improve secondary education outcomes and integrate skill development within the academic framework. He added that investments are being made in upgrading school infrastructure and rationalising educational facilities.

In higher education, Khandu underlined the importance of research-driven and evidence-based policymaking. He announced that the state cabinet has approved the establishment of a satellite campus of Rajiv Gandhi University in Kambang to expand access to higher education in eastern parts of the state.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates Hostel in Tirap

The Chief Minister further outlined youth-centric initiatives, including the Scheme for Academic Excellence aimed at facilitating international academic exposure, and support for entrepreneurship through the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park. He noted that the state is emerging as a significant player in the startup ecosystem and encouraged youth to adopt entrepreneurial pathways.

Additionally, he announced plans to establish an Arunachal Creative Economy cell to support talent in arts and creative industries. He also spoke about initiatives to increase youth participation in the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces through structured training and institutional support.

Responding to concerns raised by student representatives, Khandu assured improvements in infrastructure at the university, including roads, lighting and water supply. He concluded by expressing confidence that Arunachal Panorama would continue to strengthen cultural unity and inspire youth participation in the state’s development.