Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana for welfare of the labour force

ITANAGAR-Marking the National Labour Day celebrations here today, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced roll out of a new scheme titled Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana (MMSKY) for welfare of the labour force of the state besides making a slew of other announcements.

Attending the celebration organized by the state unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) at Nyokum Lapang ground here, Khandu said that the MMSKY is a revised list of incentives for workers registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APBOCWWB).

Under the scheme, maternity benefit for families of workers has been enhanced from Rs 1000 to Rs 6000; natural death compensation from Rs 50000 to Rs 2 lakhs; accidental death compensation from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh; funeral assistance of Rs 1000 enhanced to Rs 10000; medical assistance (for first 3 days) enhanced from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000, Rs 100 per day for rest of the days enhanced to Rs 250 and the ceiling limit from Rs 15000 to Rs 25000; property damage due natural calamities compensation of Rs 10000.

To encourage sports amongst the children of workers, the MMSKY will have cash incentives of Rs 15000 for a Gold, Rs 10000 for Silver and Rs 8000 for Bronze in any state level tournament or competition. For those excelling at the national level, Rs 30000 for Gold, Rs 20000 for Silver and Rs 15000 for Bronze has also been provided under the scheme.

On the call for enhancement of salaries for contingency and casual workers in government departments, Khandu said that since mid 2016, when his government came to power, the salaries have been increased by Rs 6500.

“When we formed the government in mid-2016, the salary of unskilled workers was Rs 4500 per month and that skilled workers was 5100. With increments over the years barring two years of COVID, today the salary of an unskilled worker stands at Rs 11000 and that of skilled worker at Rs 12000,” he said.

He asserted that his government will never shy away from salary enhancement of the working class provided the state’s revenue generation compensates for it.

“We have done remarkably well in terms of generating revenue. Fact is before we came to power, the state’s annual budget of 2015-16 was Rs 12500 crore only. Today, the annual budget for 2022-23 stands at a whopping Rs 30000 crore. The more we earn, the more we spend on infrastructure development and salary increment,” he said.

To the applause of the workers present, Khandu announced Rs 1000 increment to the existing salaries of both unskilled and skilled workers.

Responding to the demand for regularization of contingency and casual workers who have completed 15 years in service, Khandu informed that the state government has already approved filling up of 50% of MTS (Group C) posts from these sections.

He informed that there is no provision for pension scheme for casual workers but said that the state government has decided to pay the share on behalf of the workers in schemes like the PM Suraksha Beema Yojana and PM Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana.

He further announced that the state government will also pay the premium of Rs 200 per head per month on behalf of workers opting for the Atal Pension Yojana. He encouraged workers to come forward to avail the benefit on offer.

On job regularization of anganwadi workers, the Chief Minister informed that 50% of Gram Sevika Junior posts will be filled by aganwadi workers completing 10 years of service who are class 10 pass and competed 3 month job training. Further, 25% of Supervisor posts will also be reserved for them.

On the need for more vending zones, Khandu announced three new vending zones for the state capital – one at Papu-Nallah near forest park, one at C Sector tri-junction, Naharlagun and the third at D-Sector near Hotel Rajhans, Naharlagun.

Acknowledging the need for parking zones in the state capital, he informed several are under construction. While IMC is constructing one multi-level car par parking each at Gohpur (Chimpu), Ganga, at F and G sectors, Itanagar and at Banderdewa, Urban Development department is constructing multi-storied parkings at ESS Sector, Itanagar and at the APST Station, Ganga. Under the Smart City Mission also three parking zones are under construction. These are at F Sector, Naharlagun (for 200 cars), near TRIHMS, Naharlagun (72 cars) and at State Civil Secretariat, Itanagar (108 cars).

Khandu advised the local legislator Techi Kaso and Mayor Tame Phassang to explore more spaces for establishment of parking zones.

Other welfare measures announce by Khandu are enhancement of Rs 1000 to the salary of Aganwadi workers and helpers and top-up component of ASHA workers emolument by state government by Rs 1000.

State Labour Board Chairman and MLA Nyato Dukam, local MLA Techi Kaso, Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang, BMS National Vice President Krishna Pratap Singh, state BMS leaders and state government work force were present on the occasion.