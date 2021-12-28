Arunachal PCC observes 137th Congress Foundation Day

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has celebrated 137th Congress Foundation Day & Vijay Diwas to commemorate 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar on 28th December 2021.

Nabam Tuki, President APCC in his speech said that the Indian National Congress has always placed the interest of people first. The Indian National Congress is proud of its illustrious history, legacy and remains the party that truly represents India – multi-cultural, multilingual and multi-religious. The Congress party is the party which led our freedom struggle and guided India in the path of development. Congress is not merely a political organization; it has encompassed every facet of the nation’s life. Congress Party has a rich legacy of love, contributions and development for our Arunachal, he added.

He further said that Vijay Diwas mark the day of surrender and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces over the Pakistani Armed Forces just in a span of 13 days in 1971 Indo-Pak war. He remembered the martyrs and veterans for the glorious victory in the 1971 war and saluted the bravery & valour of the then fearless Prime Minister of the country, Smt. Indira Gandhi.

The programme started with welcome speech by Mrs Tarh Monika, General Secretary APCC followed by cutting of cake to mark the occasion. 2 (two) minutes silence was observed as a mark of respect to the martyrs and heroes of Bangladesh Liberation War 1971.

Mrs Mina Toko, Vice-President APCC in her speech elaborated the history of Indian National Congress – the largest and oldest democratic political party in the world and the contribution of the party in nation building and development since freedom struggle.

Zirgi Kadu, General Secretary APCC in his speech briefed about the history of Bangladesh Liberation War 1971. He also said that 1971 Indo-Pak war marks a glorious chapter in India’s history and we remain indebted to the strong & able leadership of then PM Smt. Indira Gandhi.

On this historic occasion, President APCC presented certificate of appreciation to the State Congress Covid Sevak in appreciation to their outstanding dedication and volunteer service in fighting against COVID 19 pandemic in Arunachal Pradesh and gift to the staff of APCC and Frontal Organizations as a token of appreciation for their sincere and dedicated service in the office.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by Mamang Taksing, General Secretary APCC.