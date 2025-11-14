Arunachal Pavilion Opens at IITF 2025

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion was inaugurated at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, marking a significant push toward national-level visibility for the state’s entrepreneurial and cultural ecosystem.

The pavilion was formally opened by Minister for Commerce and Industries, Nyato Dukam, who underscored the increasing role of sustainability and grassroots enterprise in shaping Arunachal’s economic identity.

Set up by the Trade and Commerce Department, the pavilion hosts 28 enterprises, including women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), food processing units, tea producers, adventure tourism promoters, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs/FPCs). Together, they are showcasing products ranging from spices and agro-horti produce to handcrafted items representing the state’s tribal heritage.

This year’s IITF, themed “Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat,” features participation from 12 countries, offering an international platform for exhibitors to form business linkages. Arunachal Pradesh’s representation aligns with the Centre’s broader objective of spotlighting regional entrepreneurship and sustainable production practices.

Dukam praised the department for enabling emerging entrepreneurs to access a national marketplace. “The Trade & Commerce Department is supporting entrepreneurs by providing free exhibition space and facilitating their stay in the national capital,” he noted, urging participants to fully utilize the exposure IITF provides.

Secretary Trade & Commerce, Tai Kaye, highlighted that the state’s participation aims to connect local producers with wholesale and retail buyers across India. He added that such platforms help entrepreneurs understand market trends, scale operations, and adopt sustainable trade practices.

The pavilion’s presence at IITF signals Arunachal Pradesh’s growing emphasis on market-oriented development, particularly in sectors anchored in community-driven production and ecological stewardship.