Arunachal

Arunachal: Paum pare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

The ongoing 3rd District wide Market Inspection-cum-Awareness Programme will cover Sagalee, Kimin, Balijan and culminate at Doimukh on 8th March, 2024.

Arunachal: Paumpare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

MENGIO- The District Administration, Papum Pare has started its 3rd District wide Market Inspection-cum-Awareness Programme from Mengio Market on Friday, 2nd February, 2024. All the shops have been physically verified and their trading licenses were checked.

Those trading licenses which were due for renewal were renewed on the spot. The shopkeepers and villagers were made aware of the legal trade practices as well as the provisions of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA), 2003 which prohibits smoking in public places, selling of tobacco products like cigarette, gutka etc. to anyone below the age of 18 years and in an area within 100 yards of the premises of educational institutions like schools and colleges.

The inspection team comprised of Shri Chukhu Taba, Town Magistrate, Shri Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer, Shri Tade Marde, Official of DTCC, Police Personnel from Sagalee PS, PI, Market Welfare Committee, and other officials from the Department of Trade & Commerce.

