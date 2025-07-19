ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Pasighat’s BPGH Performs First AV Fistula Surgery, Offers Lifeline to Kidney Patient from Remote Manigong

The patient, Mrs Yachit Samiyor, a mother of four children and suffering from complete kidney failure, had previously sought treatment at multiple hospitals.

PASIGHAT—  In a major medical breakthrough for eastern Arunachal Pradesh, a patient from the remote border village of Manigong in Shi-Yomi district has undergone a successful AV fistula creation surgery at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, marking the first such operation conducted at the hospital.

The patient, Mrs Yachit Samiyor, a mother of four children and suffering from complete kidney failure, had previously sought treatment at multiple hospitals. However, the AV fistula procedure—a critical step for patients undergoing long-term dialysis—was not successful at those facilities.

The breakthrough came under the care of Dr. Kapang Yirang, a renowned Urologist & Surgeon (MBBS, MS, FMAS, FAGIE), who performed the procedure at BPGH with the required specialized surgical instruments available in the hospital.

“This is a moment of hope for kidney patients in Eastern Arunachal,” said Dr. Yater Ringu Darang, Medical Superintendent of BPGH Pasighat, announcing the success.

Dr. Yirang shared that upon learning about the patient’s repeated failures elsewhere, he personally advised her to come to Pasighat where he could conduct the surgery with the necessary infrastructure and expertise.

“I felt it was my duty as a doctor to help her. We had everything needed here, and I’m glad it was a success,”
– Dr. Kapang Yirang

About AV fistula surgery

AV fistula surgery, also known as arteriovenous fistula surgery, is a procedure where a surgeon creates a connection between an artery and a vein, typically in the arm, for long-term dialysis access in patients with kidney failure. This connection allows for increased blood flow through the vein, making it suitable for repeated needle punctures during hemodialysis.

Speaking after her surgery, Mrs Yachit Samiyor expressed deep gratitude.

“I had lost hope after traveling from one hospital to another… until I met Dr. Yirang. I finally got the surgery done in Pasighat, and I am relieved.”

Hailing from the border area of Manigong near Tibet, her family had been under tremendous financial stress. Her husband is a small farmer, and the repeated travel and treatment costs had become unsustainable.

Thankfully, the civil status of BPGH meant the surgery was conducted at minimal cost, making the lifesaving procedure accessible to this underprivileged family.

This successful AV fistula surgery now opens doors for many patients requiring dialysis support in eastern Arunachal. It highlights the growing capabilities of government hospitals in remote Arunachal Pradesh and the dedication of local medical professionals.

