Arunachal: Pasighat Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Minor Boarder; Granted Bail Same Day

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The Women Police Station (WPS), Pasighat, arrested a teacher of Democrat Bakin’s Residential English School, Sawmill area, on August 19 for allegedly physically assaulting a minor boarder.

The teacher, identified as Jiten Kumar Tanti, was taken into custody following a written complaint by the child’s parent. Police immediately referred the child to Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat for medical examination and treatment. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was also informed to provide counselling to the victim.

Police registered Case No. WPS 18/25 under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. However, since the alleged offence was bailable, the accused teacher was granted bail the same day.

Police sources clarified that the initial medical report showed no signs of sexual assault, confirming that the case involved physical injury.

SP East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, assured strict legal action in the case and reiterated the district police’s commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and well-being. He also appealed to parents and guardians across the district to report such incidents promptly to the nearest police station.