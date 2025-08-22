Crime

Arunachal: Pasighat Police Seizes Fake HP Cartridges Worth ₹2.27 Lakh, Shop Owner Arrested

Police have appealed to the public to verify branded products before purchase and to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Last Updated: 22/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pasighat Police Seizes Fake HP Cartridges Worth ₹2.27 Lakh, Shop Owner Arrested

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  In a swift operation, Pasighat Police seized 37 counterfeit HP cartridges worth around ₹2.27 lakh from Hi-Tech Computer Shop, located near Patanjali Shop in the main market area of Pasighat town on August 21.

The raid, conducted on the basis of a credible tip-off, was led by Lady Inspector Ojum Riba and a team from Pasighat Police Station, under the close supervision of SP Pasighat, Pankaj Lamba, and Officer-in-Charge Atan Taki.

Indian Army and DDMO Conduct Disaster Relief Awareness Program in Mudslide-Hit Angrim Village

The shop, run by Irshad Hussain, was allegedly engaged in the illegal sale of counterfeit cartridges. Police registered Case No. 67/25 under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with Section 51, and Hussain has been arrested.

SP Lamba commended the team for their coordinated action and urged citizens to remain vigilant. He also cautioned against buying counterfeit goods, noting that such purchases cause financial loss to consumers while fueling illegal trade.

Police have appealed to the public to verify branded products before purchase and to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Further investigation is ongoing.

Last Updated: 22/08/2025
1 minute read

