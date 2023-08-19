ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without proper number plates

A total of 44 such two wheelers were seized and kept in Pasighat Police Station.

Last Updated: August 19, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without proper number plates

PASIGHAT-  Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without front and rear number plates, informed SP East Siang.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special Motor Vehicle Checking drive was conducted in Pasighat from JN College Tinali to Raneghat Police Check Post.

Arunachal: Govt promises bridge by March after 3 villages threaten to boycott 2024 polls

The primary objective was to detain two wheelers plying on the road without front and rear number plates. A total of 44 such two wheelers were seized and kept in Pasighat Police Station.

Related Articles

It has been observed that the antisocial elements use vehicles without number plates to commit street crimes and are able to evade from the spot without identification.

Arunachal: Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without proper number plates

The owners have been asked to come with number plates and valid documents to claim their two wheelers. No fine has been collected today as the purpose was also to raise awareness and instill traffic discipline among citizens.

Entire drive was conducted under the close supervision of SDPO Pasighat Pankaj Lamba and led by Circle Inspector Ige Lollen. OC Pasighat Insp Tabin Padung , OC WPS Insp Ojum Riba, Insp Pura Tagia, CC B Coy 171 CRPF Insp Ahmed, Traffic Cell I/c SI Takop Yosung and their teams participated actively in the drive.

Tags
Last Updated: August 19, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ziro civil society declares to fight drug menace tooth and nail

Arunachal: Ziro civil society declares to fight drug menace tooth and nail

Arunachal: Yazali students on Ziro Darshan

Arunachal: Yazali students on Ziro Darshan

Arunachal: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Culminated at Tawang

Arunachal: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Culminated at Tawang

Arunachal: District library Pasighat observes national librarians day

Arunachal: District library Pasighat observes national librarians day

Arunachal: People affected by hydropower projects will be compensated handsomely; Power Minister

Arunachal: People affected by hydropower projects will be compensated handsomely; Power Minister

12 Stalled Hydro Power Projects of Arunachal Pradesh of more than 11.5 GW handed over to Hydro PSUs under Union Ministry of Power

12 Stalled Hydro Power Projects of Arunachal Pradesh of more than 11.5 GW handed over to Hydro PSUs under Union Ministry of Power

Arunachal: Craft Skill exhibition on Librarians’ Day in Namsai

Arunachal: Craft Skill exhibition on Librarians’ Day in Namsai

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Orientation program for ‘RAWE’

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducts Orientation program for ‘RAWE’

Itanagar: Union Power Minister R K Singh calls on the Governor

Itanagar: Union Power Minister R K Singh calls on the Governor

Itanagar: Tachang Phassang donates essential items to Deepak Nabam Living Home

Itanagar: Tachang Phassang donates essential items to Deepak Nabam Living Home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button