Arunachal: Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without proper number plates

PASIGHAT- Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without front and rear number plates, informed SP East Siang.

A special Motor Vehicle Checking drive was conducted in Pasighat from JN College Tinali to Raneghat Police Check Post.

The primary objective was to detain two wheelers plying on the road without front and rear number plates. A total of 44 such two wheelers were seized and kept in Pasighat Police Station.

It has been observed that the antisocial elements use vehicles without number plates to commit street crimes and are able to evade from the spot without identification.

The owners have been asked to come with number plates and valid documents to claim their two wheelers. No fine has been collected today as the purpose was also to raise awareness and instill traffic discipline among citizens.

Entire drive was conducted under the close supervision of SDPO Pasighat Pankaj Lamba and led by Circle Inspector Ige Lollen. OC Pasighat Insp Tabin Padung , OC WPS Insp Ojum Riba, Insp Pura Tagia, CC B Coy 171 CRPF Insp Ahmed, Traffic Cell I/c SI Takop Yosung and their teams participated actively in the drive.