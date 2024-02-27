Arunachal: Pasighat Municipal Council conducts 2nd leg of Swachhata roadshow campaign

PASIGHAT– ( By-Maksam Tayeng )- Pasighat Municipal Council successfully organised The 2nd leg of the roadshow campaign on swachhata/cleanliness at GTC playground on Monday.

Keeping up their ongoing awareness campaign to keep Pasighat Smart City from dirts, plastic waste etc, the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) organized its 2nd leg of awareness campaign at GTC playground on Monday in which several students, representatives from market business community also participated.

This 2nd leg of the roadshow campaign on swachhata/cleanliness was successfully organized with the active participation of Adi Baane Ane Kebang East Siang District Unit (formerly Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing).

The active women leaders from ABAK led by Mrs Oming Jamoh Pertin, President and Tigul Megu, General Secretary extended their cooperation and support to the team PMC for creating a wide and effective awareness programme among the masses in order to keep Pasighat clean and plastic free.

Speaking to the students and appealing to the general masses of Pasighat, Oming Jamoh Pertin said that, it’s the moral responsibility and obligation of each person of Pasighat to keep the town tidy and plastic free. Earlier, Tigul Megu welcomed the gathering in her welcome speech.

On the part of PMC, Municipal Executive Officer Onam Lego reiterated her commitment to keep Pasighat Township clean and tidy from plastic wastes.

In her remark and summary message, Lego said that Pasighat can be a beautiful and plastic free town if its entire denizens come forward and support the initiatives of PMC wholeheartedly.

A drama on how to keep the township cleaned, how and where to throw household waste items, how to segregate biodegradable and nonbiodegradable waste items were also shown to the students.

Among others, the 1st prize winner of a recent Essay competition (plastic-its uses and menace) held on statehood day, Ms Sadhna Prasad from DPVN, Pasighat spoke on the cleanliness.

Niku Prasad, a technical expert from Green Squad Society also spoke on the occasion. One Annu Raikia, a sanitation staff member from PMC also shared about her experiences and difficulties as a cleaner of Pasighat market.

She shared about ordeals, often getting injured by broken glasses, waste injection needles etc while cleaning the township; she also appealed everyone to come in support of them to keep Pasighat clean and beautiful by throwing any dirt and wastes properly in the dustbins.

PMC Municipal Secretary, Tani Taloh wraped up the roadshow campaign with his vote of thanks.