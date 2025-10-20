Arunachal: Pasighat MLA Opens New Drug Rehab Centre

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang on Saturday inaugurated a De-Addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre at Gobo area, around 3 km from Tode Char-Ali near Rani village in East Siang District. The new centre, established under the aegis of The Sober Society, aims to create a drug-free environment in the region.

The NGO is headed by Mingat Mibang, who himself successfully overcame addiction and now works to help others break free from substance abuse.

Speaking at the inauguration, MLA Darang described the establishment of the centre as “a welcome step towards building a healthier, drug-free Arunachal Pradesh.”

He acknowledged the skepticism surrounding privately-run rehab centres in Pasighat, especially after past incidents that tarnished their reputation, including the custodial death of a youth. “This centre must set an example — it should not just house addicts but transform lives,” Darang emphasized.

The legislator inspected the facilities and expressed satisfaction over the infrastructure, assuring his full cooperation in ensuring smooth functioning of the centre.

Prominent personalities attending the event included Pankaj Lamba (IPS), SP of East Siang, Dr. Yagling Perme (DMO), Smty Mailong Taku Padung (Dy. Director, ICDS), Dr. Tasi Taloh (Principal, JNC), and others.

The centre has the capacity to accommodate 45 inmates, offering detoxification, medical care, counselling, and a 90-day rehabilitation programme. Recreational activities such as gym, table tennis, and carrom are included to promote healthy recovery.

According to Chairman Mingat Mibang, the centre will operate as a philanthropic, non-profit, and non-political organization, dedicated to providing holistic, evidence-based treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

“Our vision is to make Arunachal a drug-free state where one day there will be no need for any de-addiction centre,” said Mibang.

The centre’s facilities include administrative offices, dormitories, a therapeutic hall, a detoxification room, and CCTV security with 15 cameras. Its tranquil surroundings, Mibang noted, will play a vital role in mental healing and emotional stability.

The Sober Society’s initiative was lauded by local leaders, healthcare officials, and civil society representatives as a “beacon of hope” for the region’s youth struggling with addiction.