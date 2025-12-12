Arunachal: Pasighat Marks 96th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Ering

PASIGHAT, DEC 12: The 96th Birth Anniversary of Late Dr. Daying Ering, widely regarded as the Architect of Modern Arunachal Pradesh, was observed on December 11 at the Daying Ering Statue Square near the Siang Guest House in Pasighat. The event was organised by the Daying Ering Heritage Portal (DEHP) under the Himalayan Tribal Heritage Society (HTHS), led by Chairman Taring Tabi and executive members.

Chief Guest Tapi Darang, MLA of the 38th Pasighat Constituency, and Guest of Honour Dr. Takeng Taggu, GB and President of the Adi Belt Members Village Council Authority (ABMVCA), joined the programme. The occasion began with an invocation prayer by Shri Obang Taruk, who sought blessings for the gathering while honouring the memory of Dr. Ering.

Several senior citizens, including Kenyom Dabi, Toko Teki, and Pike Pulu, extended their moral support, reflecting the community’s longstanding commitment to preserving Dr. Ering’s legacy.

A floral tribute ceremony at the statue formed the central highlight, symbolising collective respect for Dr. Ering’s contributions as a statesman, reformer and one of the most influential architects of Arunachal’s democratic and administrative framework.

The event saw participation from public leaders, social workers, students of Daying Ering Middle English School, members of civil society and well-wishers. Their presence underscored the widespread reverence for Dr. Ering’s work and his role in shaping the State’s development trajectory.

Speakers, including MLA Tapi Darang, Guest of Honour Dr. Takeng Taggu, Chairman HTHS/DEHP Taring Tabi, and DEHP Advisor Kenyom Dabi, highlighted Dr. Ering’s pivotal role in guiding Arunachal Pradesh through early nation-building phases. Calls were reiterated to recognise his birth anniversary as a State Holiday and to install statues of the late leader across key locations as a formal gesture of honour.

The programme was also attended by Dr. Tajom Tasung, President of IFSCAP, Dr. Tapi Ering, President of Tirki Manmong Society, along with senior public leaders Daniel Gao and Tamat Gamoh. Community elders, youth leaders and representatives further reinforced the collective sentiment of respect and acknowledgement.

According to a release from the Daying Ering Heritage Portal (DEHP), the commemoration reaffirmed the community’s commitment to safeguarding and promoting Dr. Ering’s ideals for future generations.