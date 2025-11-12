Arunachal: Pasighat Hosts Unity March for National Integration

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A ‘Unity March’ was held in Pasighat, East Siang District, on Tuesday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister and architect of national integration.

The event, organised under the banner Sardar@150 Unity March, brought together leaders, party workers, and citizens in a public display of unity and commitment to Sardar Patel’s ideals.

The march began at Mirku Secondary School playground and concluded at Tigra-Mirbuk Dere (community hall), passing through Mirku and Mirsam villages. It was led by State BJP President Kaling Moyong and Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, under the coordination of District BJP President Mirem Komut and General Secretary-cum-Convenor of Sardar@150 Unity March, East Siang unit.

Prominent leaders including Ninong Ering (Pasighat West MLA), Zingnu Namchoom (Namsai MLA), Ritemso Manyu (State Secretary and Co-convenor), Pawan Kumar (Assistant Director, MY BHARAT), Gumsen Lolen (State President, Kisan Morcha), and Aku Borang (State Vice-President, Kisan Morcha) were also present. Around 250 participants, including students, took part in the event.

As part of the celebrations, a tree plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” was conducted, symbolizing the link between national unity and environmental consciousness.

Tributes to the Iron Man of India

Addressing the gathering, Tapir Gao highlighted that the Unity March embodied Sardar Patel’s dream of “Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat”—a vision of self-reliant unity. He described Patel’s legacy as a guiding force for modern India’s cohesion and progress.

Kaling Moyong, BJP State President, said the march was part of a nationwide initiative to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. He underscored Patel’s unparalleled role in integrating the princely states and shaping India’s national identity, aligning the event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Zingnu Namchoom, MLA from Namsai and State Convenor of the march, described Sardar Patel as “the Iron Man of India,” known for his decisive leadership in uniting the nation. He further said Patel’s vision of national integration has been carried forward by the Union government through measures like the abrogation of Article 370, which, he said, fulfilled Patel’s dream of complete national unity.

Reaffirming the Pledge of Unity

The event concluded with the Unity Pledge, administered by Kaling Moyong, reaffirming the participants’ commitment to uphold Sardar Patel’s ideals of unity, integrity, and self-reliance.

The Sardar@150 Unity March at Pasighat reflected the community’s participation in a nationwide observance, blending patriotic fervour with environmental consciousness and a reaffirmation of India’s collective spirit.