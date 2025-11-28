Arunachal: Pasighat Hospital Shows Teamwork After Mebo Mishap

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Doctors at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) in Pasighat demonstrated exceptional collective responsibility on Thursday evening when multiple severely injured accident victims were rushed in, following a fatal crash near the Ayeng village welcome gate under Mebo Sub-Division.

The accident involved a pick-up truck carrying students and youths from Adi Pasi village in Upper Siang district, many of whom study in schools and colleges in Pasighat. One youth, identified as Dino Dai, was declared brought dead at the hospital, while several others sustained serious and moderate injuries.

According to injured students undergoing treatment at BPGH, eight youths were riding on the cargo bed of the pick-up truck, driven by the vehicle owner accompanied by his young daughter. Due to severe injuries, the girl, her father/driver and another youth were referred to Dibrugarh for advanced medical care.

Also Read- East Siang SP Urges Students to Show Sportsmanship

Injured students — Toktem Dai, Geyon Apum, Galong Apum and Karduk Apum, studying in Classes IX, X, XI, XII and college respectively — said they had travelled for daily wage crop-harvesting work at Ayeng village. Mirem Moyong, another youth from the group, has also been referred to Dibrugarh.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, but the injured youths reported that the pick-up truck crashed into a parked dumper truck, possibly due to brake failure. The driver, still hospitalised in Dibrugarh, is yet to give a statement.

Seeing the number of young patients in need of urgent care, the Doctors’ Association of BPGH sent an emergency call to all off-duty medical officers. In response, doctors from ENT, Orthopaedics, Surgery, Anaesthesia, Medicine and General Duty rushed to the hospital, working collectively to stabilise the victims.

Also Read- 31 Juveniles Caught Violating MV Act in Pasighat

They provided critical interventions, timely diagnoses and coordinated care that prevented further casualties. An on-duty emergency doctor expressed gratitude in the hospital’s WhatsApp group:

“There could have been more casualties. Thank you to everyone who came to help at such an hour of need.”

He specifically thanked Dr. K. Tayeng, Dr. B. Tayeng, Dr. Taloh, Dr. Tani Siram, Dr. Donyi, Dr. Ojong, Dr. Yaaram and Dr. Genom for their swift support.

Senior doctors Dr. Bomni Tayeng, Dr. Kaling Jerang and Dr. Tani Siram informed that medical care was promptly provided and that several youths have since been discharged, while others continue to receive treatment.