Arunachal: Pasighat Forest Division distributed solar lamps, pressure cookers to the flood victims

Pasighat: To build confidence measures between the forest department and local community, Pasighat Forest Division has distributed solar lamps and pressure cookers to the flood victims of Mebo Sub-division.

The forest division today headed by its DFO (Territorial) Tashi Mize has visited the flood affected area of Namsing village and distributed solar lamps to 70 families of the village.

Earlier, pressure cookers were also distributed to 230 families of flood victims of Mer ,Paglam and Namsing Villages which were sponsored by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

Mize said the programme is basically to build cordial relation in between forest department and the local populace.

He also added that community participation is must in preservation and conservation of eco-system and also to protect and secure the elephant corridors.

During this pandemic, WTI has also donated an amount of Rs 1,47, 000 to the East Siang district administration to fight Covid-19 within the district.