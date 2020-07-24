ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pasighat Forest Division distributed solar lamps, pressure cookers to the flood victims

July 24, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Pasighat Forest Division distributed solar lamps, pressure cookers to the flood victims
ADVERTISEMENT
Pasighat:   To build  confidence  measures between the forest department and local community, Pasighat Forest Division has  distributed solar lamps and pressure cookers to the flood victims of Mebo Sub-division.
The forest  division today headed by its DFO (Territorial) Tashi Mize has visited the flood affected area of Namsing village and distributed solar lamps to 70 families of the village.
Earlier, pressure cookers were also distributed to 230 families of flood victims of Mer ,Paglam and Namsing Villages which were sponsored by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).
Mize said the programme is basically to build cordial relation in between forest department and the local populace.
He also added that community participation is must  in preservation and conservation of eco-system  and also to protect and secure the  elephant corridors.
During this pandemic, WTI has also donated an amount of  Rs 1,47, 000 to the East Siang district administration  to fight Covid-19 within the district.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close