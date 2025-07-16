Arunachal: Pasighat Electrical Division Appeals for Patience as Power Restoration in Mebo Expected by July 31

PASIGHAT- Amid mounting public pressure and student-led protests over the prolonged power outage in Mebo Banggo and Monggu Banggo areas under Mebo Sub-Division, the Executive Engineer (EE) of Pasighat Electrical Division, Obang Yirang, issued a formal appeal to the public, assuring that regular electricity supply will be restored by July 31.

The appeal follows a joint meeting convened between the district administration, Power Department, PGCIL, PRI members, and leaders of AdiSU, AESDSU, and AMCSU, who earlier submitted a 4-point memorandum demanding immediate and permanent solutions to the crisis.

Cause of Power Crisis

EE Yirang clarified that the breakdown of a 5 MVA power transformer, which was sent to Assam for repairs, has led to load-shedding in the region. Delay from the vendor in returning the equipment has extended the disruption.

“We understand the public’s frustration. Restoration work is underway and normal supply will resume once the transformer is repaired and reinstalled,” said Yirang.

Permanent Infrastructure Solutions Underway

To address long-term power reliability, Yirang cited two upcoming projects:

2×2.5 MVA Power Substation at Mebo, already inspected and awaiting final clearance.

2×2.5 MVA Substation at Ngopok, nearing completion to serve Monggu Banggo area.

He further explained that the existing 11kV line, stretching over 70 km, is technically inefficient, making localized substations the permanent fix.

Departmental Accountability & Public Cooperation

In the meeting chaired by ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, several action points were adopted:

Meter readers to be assigned to all villages and monitored via a “Know Your Meter Reader” WhatsApp group.

Illegal power connections will be disconnected.

Village-level fines will be imposed for unauthorized tree felling that disrupts power lines.

The PGCIL officials also raised concerns over Right of Way (RoW) issues due to public resistance in clearing bamboo and trees. The EE urged full public cooperation to prevent further delays.

On Student Demands & Bill Waivers

While the unions demanded a waiver of electricity bills for June, the EE clarified that only the competent authority can make that decision, but promised to forward the student union’s request.

Appeal for Calm

ADC Nancy Yirang strongly appealed to students and the public not to call for any bandh or protest, ensuring that all efforts are being made to resolve the crisis.

“Let us work together. Our goal is clear: full restoration by July 31,” said ADC Yirang.