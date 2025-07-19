Arunachal: Pasighat CJM Court Convicts Two in Fake PhonePe Scam; East Siang Police Crack Digital Fraud Case

PASIGHAT ( by Maksam Tayeng )- In a significant breakthrough for East Siang District Police, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Pasighat has convicted two individuals—Raj Thapa and Boge Sonar—involved in a fake PhonePe scam targeting shopkeepers in and around Ruksin.

The court sentenced them to two months of simple imprisonment on 17th July 2025, marking a stern warning to digital fraudsters operating in the region.

The case stemmed from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by one Tajong Panyang of Ruksin Village, after he was duped by a fake transaction at his wine shop on September 26, 2024. Acting swiftly, the Ruksin Police Station registered the case under Ruksin PS Case No. 10/2024 U/S 318(4) & 3(5) of the BNS Act, leading to the arrest of Thapa and Sonar, residents of Nepali Tinali, Jonai (Assam).

Initially, four suspects were apprehended in the case, two of whom were minors. The two adult accused were booked and their mobile phones were sent to CFSL Guwahati for forensic investigation. Police found that the duo used a fraudulent PhonePe application designed to mimic the original app with fake sound effects and confirmation messages—even functioning without internet—without transferring any actual money to the sellers.

“These fake apps are deceptive. They simulate transaction sounds and generate false receipts to fool shopkeepers,” explained Dy. SP Ayup Boko, who led the case as SDPO Ruksin during the arrest phase, along with OC Ruksin Igel Lollen and team.

During trial proceedings, both Thapa and Sonar admitted their guilt, prompting the CJM Court to hand down a sentence of simple imprisonment for two months, considering it their first offence.

Speaking to India Today NE, SP Pankaj Lamba of East Siang District stated, “East Siang Police is committed to upholding digital safety and urges citizens to remain alert. We especially request shopkeepers to double-check UPI payments and not rely solely on visual confirmations.”

Cautionary Tagline: Don’t Just Hear the Beep—Verify the Payment! Always Check Your UPI App Balance Before Handing Over Goods.