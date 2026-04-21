Arunachal: Parliamentary Panel Visits Itanagar

ITANAGAR— A study visit by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee (DRPSC) on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports (EWCY&S) was conducted in Itanagar on Monday, bringing together officials from multiple sectors for a comprehensive review.

The committee, chaired by Digvijay Singh, is on a visit to the state along with nine other members. The delegation began its programme with a visit to the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) under the Sports Authority of India at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu.

During the visit, the members reviewed sports infrastructure and training facilities aimed at nurturing athletic talent in the region.

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Later in the day, the committee held a meeting with representatives from departments and institutions linked to education, youth affairs, sports, and social sectors. The interaction brought together officials from the Department of Sports (Government of India), the Department of Sports (Government of Arunachal Pradesh), and public sector undertakings such as NHPC, NEEPCO, and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.

Academic institutions including Rajiv Gandhi University and departments such as Higher and Technical Education, Research, and Cultural Affairs also participated in the discussions.

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The meeting, held at Donyi Polo International Hotel in Itanagar, focused on evaluating existing programmes, infrastructure gaps, and opportunities for strengthening education and youth development initiatives in the state.

The delegation concluded its visit with a trip to Ziro Valley, where members noted the region’s scenic landscape and cultural richness. The committee observed that such areas hold significant potential for tourism development and youth engagement in the Northeast.

Officials described the visit as part of ongoing parliamentary oversight to assess policy implementation and identify areas requiring attention across key social sectors.