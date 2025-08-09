Arunachal: Parents Raise Safety, Hygiene, and Education Concerns at DPVN Pasighat Meet

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In light of recent sexual assault incidents at a Roing school hostel, the annual parents-teachers meeting of Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN), Pasighat, held on Friday at Talom Rukbo Nagar, focused heavily on students’ safety, hostel hygiene, and academic improvement.

Parents expressed strong concerns over girls’ security, especially with construction labourers staying within the campus for new hostel building works. They also demanded proper maintenance of the school bus and better teaching standards, particularly in Mathematics.

Responding, Principal Vidya Kant Jha assured that the school bus has been repaired, labourers warned against approaching hostel areas, and hostel wardens instructed to remain alert. “The recent Roing incident has made us extra cautious,” he said, urging parents to also play an active role in guiding students at home.

School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman, Dr. Kaling Dai, pledged close monitoring of all improvements, while SMC Member Secretary, Oder Gao, stressed special care for girls in hostels. Chairman of the meeting, Shyamu Aryal, praised the school’s growth potential but emphasised meeting parents’ expectations.

With its vast campus and growing facilities, DPVN Pasighat aims to strengthen trust by enhancing both safety and academic standards.