ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Parents Raise Safety, Hygiene, and Education Concerns at DPVN Pasighat Meet

They also demanded proper maintenance of the school bus and better teaching standards, particularly in Mathematics.

Last Updated: 09/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Parents Raise Safety, Hygiene, and Education Concerns at DPVN Pasighat Meet

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In light of recent sexual assault incidents at a Roing school hostel, the annual parents-teachers meeting of Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN), Pasighat, held on Friday at Talom Rukbo Nagar, focused heavily on students’ safety, hostel hygiene, and academic improvement.

Parents expressed strong concerns over girls’ security, especially with construction labourers staying within the campus for new hostel building works. They also demanded proper maintenance of the school bus and better teaching standards, particularly in Mathematics.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Arunachal Remembers Former CM Kalikho Pul on His 9th Death Anniversary

Responding, Principal Vidya Kant Jha assured that the school bus has been repaired, labourers warned against approaching hostel areas, and hostel wardens instructed to remain alert. “The recent Roing incident has made us extra cautious,” he said, urging parents to also play an active role in guiding students at home.

School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman, Dr. Kaling Dai, pledged close monitoring of all improvements, while SMC Member Secretary, Oder Gao, stressed special care for girls in hostels. Chairman of the meeting, Shyamu Aryal, praised the school’s growth potential but emphasised meeting parents’ expectations.

Also Read- KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

With its vast campus and growing facilities, DPVN Pasighat aims to strengthen trust by enhancing both safety and academic standards.

Tags
Last Updated: 09/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts 11th National Handloom Day

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

Arunachal: RGUSU Launches Educational Outreach in Yomcha, Emphasizing Hygiene, Awareness, and Youth Counselling

Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal's UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

Heartfelt Congratulations to Arunachal’s UPSC Stars — Dr. Zing Messar and Bullo Manku

Arunachal: Over 100 Without Valid ILP Detected During Intensive Drive in Anjaw District

Arunachal: Over 100 Without Valid ILP Detected During Intensive Drive in Anjaw District

Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

Arunachal: District Workshop on PAI 2.0 Begins at Yachuli to Boost Grassroots Governance

Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

Arunachal: Empowering Tribal Yak Herders; Awareness & Technology Demonstration Programme Held at Chuna Grazing Ground, Mago

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: Tawang District Prepares for Three-Phase ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts 7-Day Vocational Workshop on Banana Chips Making

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Arunachal Governor Congratulates Kabak Yano on Conquering Mount Kilimanjaro

Arunachal: Basar Hosts NICRA Workshop to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Resilient Agriculture and Innovation

Arunachal: Basar Hosts NICRA Workshop to Tackle Climate Crisis Through Resilient Agriculture and Innovation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button