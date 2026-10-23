Arunachal Para-Athlete Boje Marbom Welcomed After Asian Para Games Participation﻿

ITANAGAR- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) organised a reception in Itanagar on Friday to welcome Boje Marbom, a para-athlete and blind football player from Arunachal Pradesh, following his participation in the 5th Asian Para Games 2026 held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The reception was organised to recognise Marbom’s participation in the international sporting event and acknowledge his dedication to sports. His participation was described by the association as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and a source of inspiration for aspiring para-athletes across the state.

PAA Highlights Potential of Para-Athletes

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal emphasised that athletes with disabilities have significant potential to achieve success at national and international competitions when provided with adequate facilities and support.

The association highlighted the importance of professional coaching, suitable training infrastructure, financial assistance and equal opportunities in helping para-athletes develop their abilities and compete at higher levels.

It said strengthening these areas would help nurture sporting talent across Arunachal Pradesh and create better pathways for athletes with disabilities.

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Association Acknowledges State Government’s Support

The PAA expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Arunachal Pradesh government, particularly the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, for their continued support and encouragement towards the development of para-sports.

According to the association, government assistance plays an important role in nurturing talent and enabling athletes with disabilities to participate in national and international sporting events.

The association also called for continued cooperation with the state government to strengthen para-sports infrastructure and expand opportunities for aspiring athletes.

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Focus on Grassroots Talent and Training

The PAA said it would continue working to promote para-sports at the grassroots level and provide athletes with better access to training facilities and competitive platforms.

Its priorities include strengthening infrastructure, encouraging emerging talent and ensuring that para-athletes receive appropriate support to realise their potential.

The association reiterated its commitment to building a stronger para-sports movement in Arunachal Pradesh, with the objective of enabling more athletes to compete successfully and bring recognition to the state and the country.

Marbom’s participation in the Asian Para Games has provided an occasion to recognise his sporting journey while renewing attention to the support systems needed to develop para-sports in the state.