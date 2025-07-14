Arunachal: Papum Pare DDMA and NDMA to Conduct Nation’s First Multi-Hazard Mock Exercise at Pare Hydropower Station

YUPIA- In a pioneering move toward enhancing disaster preparedness, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Papum Pare, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), New Delhi, is set to conduct the first-ever multi-hazard mock exercise in India at the Pare Hydropower Station, NEEPCO, on 16th July 2025.

This landmark exercise will focus on evaluating readiness and inter-agency coordination during multi-hazard scenarios, particularly those impacting critical infrastructure such as hydropower stations and nearby human settlements.

A tabletop simulation exercise will precede the field drill on 15th July 2025, to be held at the Head of Project

(HoP) Office, NEEPCO, where key departments will strategize and finalize response protocols.

The full-scale mock drill is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM on 16th July, with siren signals marking simulated emergencies across the following locations:

PLHPS, Hoj

PHPS, Sopo Village

Saturday Market, Doimukh

Zampa Dam Site (downstream of Pare Station)

Surrounding downstream areas

Public Advisory: No Cause for Panic

Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, IAS, has appealed to the public to remain calm and fully cooperate with authorities during the exercise.

“This is a mock drill, not a real emergency. Please practice the safety protocol: Drop, Cover, and Hold,” she urged.

She further informed that emergency vehicles, sirens, and personnel movements may be witnessed in various areas, and requested the public’s patience in case of temporary disturbances, emphasizing that such drills are crucial for real-life preparedness and public safety.

Key Objectives of the Exercise:

Assess the disaster preparedness of government and non-government agencies

Strengthen inter-departmental coordination and response capabilities

Sensitize the local population about their role in disaster response

Identify gaps and improve standard operating procedures (SOPs)

This historic mock drill sets a national precedent for disaster risk reduction, especially in regions with high-value infrastructure and environmental vulnerability. The initiative reflects a joint commitment to building a resilient, informed, and responsive community.