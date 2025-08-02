Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Reviews Progress of Govt Engineering College at Toru

TORU ( Papum Pare )- In a major development for higher technical education in Arunachal Pradesh, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav on Thursday conducted an on-site review of the ongoing construction of the Government Engineering College at Toru.

The visit follows the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s July 18 announcement approving the creation of 34 teaching and non-teaching posts for the institution.

The announcement has been met with widespread jubilation, particularly among the residents of the 15-Sagalee Assembly Constituency and the land donors, who have waited nearly a decade for the realization of the state’s first engineering college. Many land donors had sacrificed fruit-bearing orchards for the project, making this milestone even more significant.

The foundation stone of the college was laid on April 15, 2025, by the then Chief Minister and local MLA of 15-Sagalee, marking a new chapter in technical education for the state.

During the 31st July review, DC Vishakha Yadav held a detailed meeting with officials from Education Department, PWD, PHED, Power Department, and land donors. A unanimous decision was reached to expedite remaining works so that the college can begin operations from the 2026–27 academic session.

Key Project Updates:

PWD AE confirmed that the academic and administrative buildings, boys’ and girls’ hostels have been completed and handed over to the Education Department.

The bridge over the Pare river, crucial for connectivity, is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Deputy Director of Higher & Technical Education Minto Ete reported that residential quarters, including the Dean’s residence, Type-IV & Type-III quarters, internal roads, boundary walls, and a playground have been completed.

Main gate, CC drainage, and RCC culvert in the approach area are progressing and will be finished by April 2026.

Water and electricity supply were also reviewed. Transformers have been installed, and power cabling is expected soon with government support.

The review concluded with a strong commitment from all stakeholders to work on a war footing and make the college fully functional before the new academic year begins.

This landmark initiative is expected to transform technical education access in central Arunachal and bring long-awaited justice to the people who contributed land and hope to this vision.