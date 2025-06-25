Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Reviews Education Landscape, Stresses Foundational Learning & Accountability

YUPIA- In a high-level meeting held at the DC Conference Hall in Yupia, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav reviewed the district’s education landscape, laying strong emphasis on foundational learning and systemic accountability.

Attended by Education Department officials, Block Education Officers (BEOs), Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs), administrative personnel, and representatives from the Adhyayan Foundation, the meeting focused on quality learning outcomes and effective school management.

DC Yadav highlighted the pivotal role of early education in shaping students’ academic futures. She urged coordinated efforts to boost CBSE results and called for immediate improvements in teaching and infrastructure.

A major point of discussion was the school merger process for institutions with zero enrollment. District Project Coordinator Tang Moromi presented a comprehensive report on the initiative, while DC Yadav stressed that all transitions must be resource-efficient and smooth.

To improve discipline, the DC announced that teacher salaries will be processed based on attendance, warning that absenteeism would no longer be tolerated. She also mandated the reactivation of School Management Committees (SMCs) and encouraged stronger local participation in school governance.

With regard to infrastructure gaps, DC Yadav suggested crowdfunding and community partnerships, particularly in rural pockets lacking basic amenities. She also addressed concerns regarding teacher transfers, directing coordination with the TRIHMS Medical Board for verifying medical exemption requests.

Noting that many students lacked access to financial systems, the DC ordered the preparation of a district-wide list of students without bank accounts and asked Circle Officers to liaise with local banks for timely facilitation.

Stressing the importance of regular teacher training, she invited feedback from field-level officials and described BEOs and CRCCs as the “eyes and ears” of the education system.

Representatives from the Adhyayan Foundation showcased their initiatives in the Sagalee block, focusing on nurturing holistic school environments.

The session concluded with a decision to hold bi-monthly meetings of Principals and Headmasters, aimed at continuous review and timely intervention.