Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

SAGALEE- In a proactive move to assess and improve healthcare delivery, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav conducted a comprehensive inspection of key health facilities in Sagalee block on Thursday. She was accompanied by ADC Higio Yame, OSDs to 15-Sagalee MLA, administrative officials, and Heads of Offices from the division.

The inspection spanned PHC Toru, Health and Wellness Centre Balapu, and the Community Health Centre (CHC) Sagalee. The DC examined the infrastructure status, availability of medicines, immunization coverage, and human resource strength, including the number of Medical Officers, nurses, and paramedical staff.

Key Issues Highlighted:

Incomplete boundary walls at several centers

Inadequate water supply

Expired medicines found on shelves at some facilities

Unfinished building works (1st and 2nd floors) at CHC Sagalee

Lack of parking space

Only 3 Medical Officers at CHC Sagalee despite it having the second-highest OPD footfall in the district

The DC directed immediate removal and safe disposal of expired medicines and assured that infrastructure and manpower concerns would be escalated to the appropriate higher authorities for urgent redressal.

She also encouraged the public to make use of existing X-ray and lab diagnostic facilities at CHC Sagalee to reduce unnecessary travel to distant hospitals for basic services.