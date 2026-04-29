Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Cracks Down on Land Encroachment

YUPIA- The district administration of Papum Pare district has stepped up efforts to address illegal encroachment and unauthorised construction on government land, following a review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall in Yupia on April 29.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering and attended by administrative officers from across the district, along with officials from the Land Department. The discussions focused on strengthening enforcement measures and addressing procedural and logistical challenges in reclaiming government land.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure that all government properties are secured and brought under proper administrative custody. He emphasised the issuance of fresh notices to encroachers, instructing that they vacate government land within a stipulated timeframe, failing which action would be initiated under relevant legal provisions.

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Highlighting the need for procedural compliance, Tsering asked officers to strictly adhere to mandatory notice periods while issuing eviction notices to avoid legal disputes. He also stressed the importance of early intervention to prevent new encroachments, noting that delays often complicate enforcement.

Officials raised concerns regarding the lack of proper land demarcation and base records in several areas, which has hindered effective action despite complaints. In response, the Deputy Commissioner suggested adopting an “as-is-where-is” approach in cases where clear demarcation is unavailable, allowing action based on existing records. He also called for the digitisation and consolidation of land data to improve clarity and administrative efficiency.

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Kipa Raja informed the meeting that the issuance of Land Possession Certificates (LPCs) has been kept on hold in areas such as Nyorch and Sibey due to ambiguity in the boundary between the Yupia administrative unit and the Doimukh subdivision. He also pointed to delays in the reassessment and verification of the Rajiv Gandhi University campus, attributing them to the absence of clear demarcation. He suggested that the process be undertaken in the presence of original landowners to prevent further encroachment.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, including Takar Rava, Ocean Gao, and Aying Perme, highlighted similar encroachment-related issues within their respective jurisdictions.

District Land and Revenue Settlement Officer Tenzin Tashi reported that 28 cases of illegal encroachment have been identified in Yupia township, seeking administrative intervention.

Meanwhile, Estate Officer Tame Yajum presented the status of demarcation in the Yupia headquarters, noting that administrative expenses incurred during recent survey activities remain unpaid. She stated that the lack of fund release has stalled further verification and demarcation work, and urged authorities to take up the matter with the government for resolution.

The meeting concluded with a renewed emphasis on coordinated administrative action, legal compliance, and improved land record management to address the issue of encroachment in the district.