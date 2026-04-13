Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Calls for Transparency in Public Services

YUPIA— Lobsang Tsering, DC Papum Pare chaired a coordination meeting with Heads of Offices (HoOs) and administrative officers of the district at the DC Conference Hall on Monday, focusing on governance priorities and administrative efficiency.

Addressing the officials, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of punctuality and regular attendance in government offices. He also underscored the need for transparency and timely redressal of public grievances, urging departments to function with accountability and coordination.

Tsering briefed the officers on key outcomes of the recent Deputy Commissioners’ Conference held in Tawang, highlighting the importance of preparing department-wise action plans. He informed that individual review meetings would be conducted with departments to ensure effective implementation of decisions taken during the conference.

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The meeting deliberated on several priority sectors, including modernization of land records, planned urban development, human capital development, and holistic wellness initiatives. Discussions also covered MSME growth, strengthening of the transport sector, the Gyan Bharatam Mission, and the adoption of artificial intelligence in governance.

Issues related to highway and road maintenance were also discussed in detail. The Deputy Commissioner stressed that officers should be well-versed in relevant legal provisions, including those related to the Right of Way (ROW), and exercise their administrative powers responsibly.

Reiterating the importance of collective responsibility, Tsering called on all officers to work together as “Team Papum Pare” to ensure effective governance and improved public service delivery across the district.