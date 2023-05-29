Arunachal: Papum Pare DC advocates for maintaining communal harmony in the border areas

YUPIA- Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu held a meeting with his North Lakhimpur (Assam) counterpart Shri Sumit Sattawan in North Lakhimpur on Friday last. The meeting was attended also by Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega and Bandedewa Divisional Forest Officer Chukhu Loma

During the meeting, the Papum Pare DC advocated for maintaining communal harmony and status quo in the border areas.

He also suggested for sharing intelligence to prevent poaching and timber smuggling across the porous borders.

He further urged his counterpart to inform in advance before conducting patrolling in the areas within Papum Pare district. He suggested for conducting joint patroling excercise to avoid communication gaps.

He also expressed concern over the increasing crime rate in the boundary areas and called for unified efforts to curb the crimes in the area.

The DC and his team later visited Kakoi and apprised the administrative officers of Kakoi and Kimin and the GBs about the meeting held at Lakhimpur.

The DC advised the villagers to avoid any construction works in the border areas as the ” local committees constituted for border disputes are in the task to bring an amicable solution.”