Arunachal: Pangin town gets it first Petrol depot

DC Siang inaugurates Agam Energy

December 10, 2021
Arunachal: Pangin town gets it first Petrol depot

PANGIN-  In a much relief to the people of Pangin and its adjoining areas under Siang District including the commuters with their vehicles passing via Pangin town through the NH-13 from Shi-Yomi, West Siang and Upper Siang districts, Dy. Commissioner, Siang District, Atul Tayeng inaugurated Pangin’s first petrol depot ‘Agam Energy’ today as Chief Guest in the presence of ZPM, Osi Mibang as Guest of Honour, Supt. of Police, Siang District, Singjatla Singpho as special guest and Proprietor of the Agam Energy, Er. Tagam Panggam among others.

While inaugurating the first petrol depot of the Pangin Town, DC Siang Dist. Atul Tayeng said that the new petrol depot of Pangin located along the National Highway-13 will be very helpful to the daily commuters passing via Pangin from all the connecting districts like Shi-Yomi, West Siang and Upper Siang Districts.

Tayeng also suggested the Agam Energy station to maintain the quality of the fuel as adulteration of petrol-diesel is common to hear from customers these days. Proper maintenance of quality fuel with standard will win the trust of the public which in turn will be better for the name of the new petrol depot, added DC Siang, Tayeng.

Er. Tagam Panggam, Proprietor of M/s Agam Energy Station, Pangin town also assured quality fuel supply to the people from Agam Energy, a dealer from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Meanwhile, many vehicles were seen queuing up on the line to fill fuel as soon as the new petrol depot was inaugurated at Pangin. When asked for his view on the opening of a new petrol depot at Pangin, one of the first customers said that the new depot will relieve the general public of Siang and all other connecting districts of their constant fuel requirements. However, he also batted for quality fuel and said that he will check out the longevity and efficiency of fuel by using its first filled fuel.

December 10, 2021
