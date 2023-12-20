ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pangi village in Siang district pays mass funeral to Late Tanung Siram

Lt. Tanung Siram who was calculated to be born in the year 1920 as per oral record, was 103 year old and he breathed his last on 18th December.

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Paying a tearful adieu to the dead body of centurion Late Tanung Siram, who was a popular figure and a social worker as count member (Council member) and closely associated with Late Daying Ering, the people of Pangi village under Siang district including the kith & kin from fourth generation of his family paid a mass funeral in the village and paid condolence to the departed soul in the village on Tuesday.

Lt. Tanung Siram who was calculated to be born in the year 1920 as per oral record, was 103 year old and he breathed his last at around 10.40 AM on 18th December, Monday at his residence, in Pangi village under Kebang circle of Siang district. His death as per his kins, Takeng Tamuk, great grandson of Lt. Lunrung Tamuk, Lt. Tanung Siram’s demise was a normal and natural death due to old age.

“He was the son-in-law of Lt. Tamang Tamuk, the grand son in law of the historic Anglo- Abor (Adi) warrior, Lt. Lunrung Tamuk who had murdered the British officer, Noel Williamson, the then Assistant Political Officer of Sadiya, Assam during the time of India’s war against Britishers at Komsing village on 31st March 1911.

His wife Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram also lived upto 105 years who passed away last year on April 2022. They were historic and first ever centurion couple of Pangi village. They survived with two sons, two daughters and thirty three (33) grand and great grand children”, added Takeng Tamuk who is a teacher in the education department of state government.

Lt. Tanung Siram was a known social worker and a leader of the Community Development Project appointed as Count Member, closely associated with Late Dr. Daying Ering when he was a then Politcal Officer at Rabuk, Upper Siang District. Hundreds of people across Siang district thronged into Pangi village, some 28 KM from Boleng, the district HQ of Siang district for his funeral ceremony.

Tags
