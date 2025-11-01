Arunachal Panel Acts Against Media for POCSO Breach

ITANAGAR- In a firm move to protect the identities of minor survivors of sexual abuse, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has ordered criminal proceedings against media organizations and individuals accused of violating the POCSO Act by publishing identifiable details of child victims.

The directive follows a series of complaints regarding sensationalized reporting on the alleged sexual assault of minors at Sanggo English Medium School in East Siang district. The case has shaken the state’s conscience, prompting widespread condemnation and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into the institution’s management and staff.

APSCPCR Chairperson Gumli Sopung said the disclosure of survivors’ names, photographs, or any identifying information breaches Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which prescribes imprisonment of up to one year and fines for offenders.

“The media’s role is to inform, not to inflict further trauma on innocent children. We will not hesitate to pursue legal action to ensure compliance,” Sopung stated.

According to official sources, the Commission’s action comes after several local news portals, social media handles, and WhatsApp groups circulated sensitive details about the victims, inadvertently leading to online harassment and stigmatization of their families.

The APSCPCR has directed the Superintendent of Police, East Siang, to ensure FIRs are lodged within 48 hours against violators and to monitor compliance. In addition, the Commission has issued a statewide advisory urging journalists, broadcasters, and digital influencers to undergo sensitivity training as per POCSO guidelines.

“Protecting the anonymity of child victims is non-negotiable; any breach erodes trust in our justice system,” read the official APSCPCR advisory.

The intervention aligns with recent Supreme Court directives that underscore protecting survivor identities and preventing secondary victimization. A landmark judgment in September 2025 emphasized the need for victim compensation and procedural sensitivity in child abuse cases.

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) have strongly condemned a media house for conducting and publishing an interview video involving a child victim in the recent Mebo child abuse case in East Siang district.

In a joint statement, the bodies called it a “blatant violation of journalistic ethics and child protection laws,” noting that such actions breach guidelines under the POCSO Act and the Press Council of India, which prohibit revealing minors’ identities in sensitive cases.

They urged all journalists and media outlets to act responsibly and with sensitivity, stressing that exploiting a child’s trauma for sensationalism harms victims and the credibility of the media.

Civil society groups, including the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, have welcomed the crackdown as a necessary step to enforce ethical journalism.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information and emphasized that safeguarding children’s dignity must take precedence over sensational coverage.