Arunachal: Panchayati Raj elections should be conducted in free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner- Governor

Itanagar- State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th June 2020. He briefed the Governor about the plans and arrangement for the coming Panchayati Raj elections, its modality, conduct and integration of State Administration and State Security apparatus in the process.

The Governor emphasised that whenever the CoronaVirus pandemic unlock process permits the Panchayati Raj elections should be conducted in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner. He also stressed on following the full security and precautionary measures against the COVID 19 pandemic, during the preparatory and the conduct period of this important grass-root level election process.

Earlier, the State Election Commissioner apprised the Governor about his plans for the ensuing Panchayati Raj election. He also highlighted the details of his meeting with the Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji, who has assured of all assistance from the State administration for peaceful conduct of the Panchayati Raj elections.