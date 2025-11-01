Arunachal Panchayat elections: APCC Raise Security Concerns in TCL Region

ITANAGAR- A delegation from the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by party president Bosiram Siram, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan on 31st November 2025.

The meeting centered around the delegation’s concerns regarding the security situation in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts, particularly in light of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Governor Parnaik appreciated the delegation’s apprehensions and assured them that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain a peaceful, free, and fair election process. He reiterated that grassroots democracy must reflect the “true spirit of the people’s will” and emphasized the importance of stability in sensitive frontier regions.

The Governor informed the APCC leaders that the State Government and security agencies had already been instructed to ensure enhanced safety measures during the polls. “The administration has been sensitized, and adequate forces are being mobilized to guarantee the security of all voters and candidates,” he stated.

It is noteworthy that the Governor has personally chaired several security review meetings across the TCL region. These include a series of consultations in Namsai, Khonsa, and Longding, attended by elected representatives, district officials, police, and army commanders. The focus of these meetings has been to assess potential threats and strengthen coordination among agencies

Sources within Raj Bhavan indicated that the Governor continues to monitor ground-level reports and is in close touch with both civil and military authorities to ensure incident-free polling.

The APCC delegation expressed satisfaction with the Governor’s assurances but urged continuous monitoring and communication to prevent any escalation of violence during the election period.

The upcoming Panchayat elections in the TCL belt are expected to be a major test for local governance and public confidence in the democratic process in one of the most strategically sensitive zones of Arunachal Pradesh.