Arunachal: Panchayat Election Training Kicks Off in Ziro

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri district administration on Wednesday launched a three-day training programme for Presiding Officers and Polling Officers in preparation for the upcoming Panchayat Election 2025. The session was formally inaugurated by District Election Officer (DEO) Smti. Oli Perme at the Conference Hall of Hotel Zimin Ziro, in the presence of District Panchayat Development Officer (DPDO) Shri Hage Tarung, officials and master trainers.

Delivering the welcome address, DPDO Hage Tarung outlined the objectives of the training and the administrative preparations underway. He urged the participating officials to follow instructions diligently and discouraged exemption requests except in cases of genuine medical emergencies, stressing the need for commitment to ensure the smooth conduct of polling duties.

Addressing the participants, DEO Oli Perme emphasised that elections remain one of the most sensitive democratic exercises and require strict adherence to procedures. She called upon the polling personnel to perform their duties with seriousness, integrity and responsibility. Perme expressed confidence that coordinated efforts and disciplined participation would help ensure a fair, transparent and peaceful Panchayat election process in the district.

The three-day programme, conducted by master trainers Shri Tadu Opo and Shri Tage Gambo, includes hands-on sessions on polling procedures, handling of election materials, documentation and troubleshooting. A total of 223 officials are being trained from November 19 to 21, 2025.

As per the official election timetable:

Last date for filing nominations: 24 November 2025

24 November 2025 Date of Poll: 15 December 2025

15 December 2025 Date of Counting: 20 December 2025

The training intends to equip polling staff with the operational clarity and confidence required for the electoral process. Officials stated that the initiative aims to strengthen preparedness across the district to ensure efficient, credible and incident-free polling.