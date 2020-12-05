Arunachal

Arunachal Panchayat Election: BJP wins over 1075 seats unopposed

75 Zilla Parishad Members, 2 Corporators and more than 1000 Gram Panchayat Members won the election unopposed, informed by the party. 

December 5, 2020
Itanagar:  Arunachal Panchayat Election 2020- After the scrutiny of nominations filed by the candidates of BJP for Zilla Parishad Member, Gram Panchayat Member and Corporator/Councilor elections in various constituencies, a total of 75 Zilla Parishad Members, 2 Corporators and more than 1000 Gram Panchayat Members won the election unopposed, informed by the party.

December 5, 2020
