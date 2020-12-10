Arunachal Panchayat and Municipal polls: Over 6,200 candidates elected unopposed

ITANAGAR: A total of 6,267 candidates have been declared elected unopposed and are uncontested before the Panchayat and municipality elections after the last date of the withdrawal of nominations, which include 99 Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) and 6,168 Gram Panchayat Members (GPMs).

As per Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC), out of 242 ZPM constituencies, 141 will go for polls as 99 candidates have been declared elected unopposed after the last date of withdrawal of nominations on Monday and election will not held in these assembly constituency.

Elections to Vijaynagar ZPM seat in Changlang district and Hawai North ZPM seat under Anjaw district were kept in abeyance as per information.

Out of 8,175 GPM constituencies, 1,670 will go for polls as 6,168 candidates have been declared elected uncontested.

In Dibang Valley district where four ZPM and 71 GPM constituencies of which all the candidates got elected unopposed.

In Itanagar, the ruling BJP has won five out of 20 wards of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) unopposed and election will be held in 15 wards, as per the data.

For the remaining 15 wards, 36 candidates are in the fray for. Out of the 36 candidates, 15 are from BJP, 14 from Janata Dal (United), 4 from National People’s Party (NPP) and 3 from Congress, as per the data made available by the poll panel.

For Pasighat Municipal Council, all eight wards will go to the polls with altogether 17 candidates in fray. Except for Ward No 3, all seven will witness a straight fight between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress. While Ward No 3 is set to witness a triangular fight with the third party being the NPP.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, through a tweet, claimed that BJP won 96 ZPMs, 5,410 GPMs and five Corporators.

“An impressive start for @BJP4Arunachal in State’s Panchayat and Municipal polls 2020. Congratulations to all the candidates from BJP who have won unopposed.

Also thanks to the people of Arunachal for their unwavering trust in @BJP4India and PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership,” Khandu tweeted.

The polling for Panchayat and both the Municipal bodies will be held simultaneously on December 22.