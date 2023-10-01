ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pan-India Massive Cleanliness drive held in Namsai

MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom stressed that the concept of “Swachhata Hi Seva” should reach all corners of the country.

Last Updated: October 1, 2023
NAMSAI-   Namsai district actively participated in the Pan-India Massive Cleanliness drive program.  MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom also participated in the drive.  He stressed that the concept of “Swachhata Hi Seva” should reach all corners of the country.

During the event, MLA, Namsai handed over the keys of a SUCTION TRUCK to Executive Engineer, Dept. of UD & Housing, Namsai and flagged off the vehicle.

This suction truck will be used to empty septage from septic tanks, pit latrines, communal latrines, for street cleanup, sewer clean out and for individual septic systems.

The truck will also be used in the cleaning of sanitary sewer pumping stations and to empty portable toilets as well.  Sector wise areas were demarcated and the responsibility of conducting cleanliness drives in these areas were entrusted to various government departments, CBOs, NGOs, Public leaders, Bazaar Committees and the general public.

PHE&WS Department, Namsai carried out cleanliness drive in all the gram panchayats giving special focus to schools, anganwadis and health centres.  Program along similar lines were organised at all the outpost administrative circles.

